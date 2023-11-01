دليل الشركات
Minor International
Minor International الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب Minor International من $10,256 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب محاسب في الحد الأدنى إلى $37,978 لمنصب محلل بيانات في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في Minor International. آخر تحديث: 9/16/2025

$160K

محاسب
$10.3K
مساعد إداري
$10.6K
محلل بيانات
$38K

الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى وظيفة أجراً في Minor International هي محلل بيانات at the Common Range Average level بتعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $37,978. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في Minor International هو $10,570.

