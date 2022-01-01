دليل الشركات
MindTickle
تعمل هنا؟ اطلب شركتك

MindTickle الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب MindTickle من $14,439 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب تقني معلومات في الحد الأدنى إلى $153,628 لمنصب كاتب إعلاني في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في MindTickle. آخر تحديث: 11/27/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
مهندس برمجيات
Median $46.9K

مهندس البرمجيات الخلفية

مهندس البرمجيات الشاملة

مدير منتجات
Median $79.1K
مدير هندسة البرمجيات
Median $102K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

69 30
69 30
كاتب إعلاني
$154K
نجاح العملاء
$86.6K
محلل بيانات
$29.8K
موارد بشرية
$31.6K
تقني معلومات
$14.4K
مصمم منتجات
$25.1K
مدير برامج
$65.7K
مدير مشاريع
$89.4K
عمليات الإيرادات
$16.3K
مبيعات
$105K
لا تجد مسماك الوظيفي؟

ابحث عن جميع الرواتب في صفحة التعويضات أو أضف راتبك للمساعدة في إلغاء قفل الصفحة.


جدول الاستحقاق

25%

سنة 1

25%

سنة 2

25%

سنة 3

25%

سنة 4

في MindTickle، منح الأسهم/حقوق الملكية تخضع لجدول استحقاق مدته 4 سنة:

  • 25% يستحق في 1st-سنة (25.00% سنوياً)

  • 25% يستحق في 2nd-سنة (2.08% شهرياً)

  • 25% يستحق في 3rd-سنة (2.08% شهرياً)

  • 25% يستحق في 4th-سنة (2.08% شهرياً)

لديك سؤال؟ اسأل المجتمع.

زر مجتمع ليفلز.فاي للتفاعل مع الموظفين من مختلف الشركات، والحصول على نصائح مهنية، والمزيد.

زر الآن!

الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى وظيفة أجراً في MindTickle هي كاتب إعلاني at the Common Range Average level بتعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $153,628. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في MindTickle هو $65,737.

الوظائف المميزة

    لم يتم العثور على وظائف مميزة لـ MindTickle

الشركات ذات الصلة

  • Narrative Science
  • Brillio
  • RBA
  • Payroc
  • Optym
  • مشاهدة جميع الشركات ➜

موارد أخرى

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/mindtickle/salaries.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.