Milliman
  • الرواتب
  • خبير اكتواري

  • جميع رواتب خبير اكتواري

Milliman خبير اكتواري الرواتب

يتراوح تعويض خبير اكتواري in United States في Milliman من $102K لكل year لمستوى Analyst إلى $210K لكل year لمستوى Principal. يبلغ مجموع حزمة التعويض in United States الوسطية yearياً $112K. عرض تفاصيل الراتب الأساسي والأسهم والمكافآت لحزم التعويض الإجمالية في Milliman. آخر تحديث: 12/8/2025

متوسط التعويض حسب المستوى
اسم المستوى
الإجمالي
الراتب الأساسي
الأسهم
المكافأة
Analyst
$102K
$93.5K
$0
$8.6K
Actuarial Associate
$146K
$121K
$0
$24.7K
Consultant
$229K
$151K
$0
$77.5K
Principal
$210K
$160K
$0
$50K
أحدث الرواتب المرسلة
الشركة

الموقع | التاريخ

اسم المستوى

العلامة

سنوات الخبرة

الإجمالي / في الشركة

إجمالي التعويض

الراتب الأساسي | الأسهم (سنوياً) | المكافأة
ما هي المستويات المهنية في Milliman?

الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى حزمة راتب لوظيفة خبير اكتواري في Milliman in United States تبلغ تعويضاً إجمالياً سنوياً قدره $228,750. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في Milliman لوظيفة خبير اكتواري in United States هو $110,000.

موارد أخرى

