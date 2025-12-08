يتراوح تعويض خبير اكتواري in United States في Milliman من $102K لكل year لمستوى Analyst إلى $210K لكل year لمستوى Principal. يبلغ مجموع حزمة التعويض in United States الوسطية yearياً $112K. عرض تفاصيل الراتب الأساسي والأسهم والمكافآت لحزم التعويض الإجمالية في Milliman. آخر تحديث: 12/8/2025
اسم المستوى
الإجمالي
الراتب الأساسي
الأسهم
المكافأة
Analyst
$102K
$93.5K
$0
$8.6K
Actuarial Associate
$146K
$121K
$0
$24.7K
Consultant
$229K
$151K
$0
$77.5K
Principal
$210K
$160K
$0
$50K
الشركة
اسم المستوى
سنوات الخبرة
إجمالي التعويض
|لم يتم العثور على رواتب
