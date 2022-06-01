دليل الشركات
MillerKnoll
MillerKnoll الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب MillerKnoll من $5,973 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب مصمم منتجات في الحد الأدنى إلى $91,400 لمنصب مهندس ميكانيكي في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في MillerKnoll. آخر تحديث: 9/8/2025

$160K

مهندس ميكانيكي
Median $91.4K

مهندس التصنيع

مصمم منتجات
$6K
مدير منتج
$78.1K

المبيعات
$55.7K
مهندس برمجيات
$89.4K
الأسئلة الشائعة

MillerKnoll年度總薪酬中位數為$78,108。

