يتراوح متوسط إجمالي تعويض مدير منتجات in United States في Millennial Specialty Insurance من $108K إلى $151K لكل year. عرض تفاصيل الراتب الأساسي والأسهم والمكافآت لحزم التعويض الإجمالية في Millennial Specialty Insurance. آخر تحديث: 12/8/2025

متوسط إجمالي التعويضات

$117K - $142K
United States
النطاق الشائع
النطاق المحتمل
$108K$117K$142K$151K
النطاق الشائع
النطاق المحتمل

ما هي المستويات المهنية في Millennial Specialty Insurance?

الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى حزمة راتب لوظيفة مدير منتجات في Millennial Specialty Insurance in United States تبلغ تعويضاً إجمالياً سنوياً قدره $150,742. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في Millennial Specialty Insurance لوظيفة مدير منتجات in United States هو $107,859.

موارد أخرى

