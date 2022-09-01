دليل الشركات
Midea Group
Midea Group الرواتب

نطاق رواتب Midea Group يتراوح من $25,016 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ مدير المشاريع في الطرف الأدنى إلى $251,250 لـ مدير هندسة البرمجيات في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في Midea Group. آخر تحديث: 8/9/2025

$160K

مهندس برمجيات
Median $92K
محلل بيانات
$49.4K
محلل مالي
$54.9K

مصمم صناعي
$41.9K
مهندس ميكانيكي
$48.1K
مدير المنتج
$71.4K
مدير المشاريع
$25K
مدير هندسة البرمجيات
$251K
الأسئلة الشائعة

The highest paying role reported at Midea Group is مدير هندسة البرمجيات at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $251,250. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Midea Group is $52,147.

