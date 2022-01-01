دليل الشركات
Micro Focus
Micro Focus الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب Micro Focus من $13,046 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب مهندس برمجيات في الحد الأدنى إلى $229,140 لمنصب مدير منتج في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في Micro Focus. آخر تحديث: 8/31/2025

$160K

مهندس برمجيات
Entry $13K
Intermediate $14.9K
Specialist $28.1K
محلل أعمال
$126K
عالم بيانات
$90.2K

محلل مالي
$151K
أخصائي تكنولوجيا معلومات
$193K
مصمم منتجات
$167K
مدير منتج
$229K
عمليات الإيرادات
$49.1K
المبيعات
$42.1K
مدير هندسة البرمجيات
$123K
مهندس حلول
$159K
مدير برنامج تقني
$160K
الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى وظيفة أجراً في Micro Focus هي مدير منتج at the Common Range Average level بتعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $229,140. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في Micro Focus هو $124,063.

