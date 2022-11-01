دليل الشركات
MI-GSO
MI-GSO الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب MI-GSO من $35,491 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب مهندس برمجيات في الحد الأدنى إلى $145,725 لمنصب مدير عمليات الأعمال في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في MI-GSO. آخر تحديث: 11/24/2025

مدير عمليات الأعمال
$146K
محلل بيانات
$70.4K
مستشار إداري
$44.8K

مدير مشاريع
$60.3K
مهندس برمجيات
$35.5K
الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى وظيفة أجراً في MI-GSO هي مدير عمليات الأعمال at the Common Range Average level بتعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $145,725. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في MI-GSO هو $60,328.

موارد أخرى

