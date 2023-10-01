دليل الشركات
Metyis
تعمل هنا؟ اطلب شركتك

Metyis الرواتب

نطاق رواتب Metyis يتراوح من $34,386 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ محلل أعمال في الطرف الأدنى إلى $164,063 لـ مستشار إداري في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في Metyis. آخر تحديث: 8/7/2025

$160K

احصل على الأجر، لا التلاعب

لقد تفاوضنا على آلاف العروض وحققنا بانتظام زيادات تزيد عن 30 ألف دولار (وأحياناً 300 ألف دولار+).احصل على تفاوض على راتبك أو مراجعة سيرتك الذاتية بواسطة خبراء حقيقيين - موظفين توظيف يقومون بذلك يومياً.

عالم البيانات
Median $58.2K
محلل أعمال
$34.4K
مستشار إداري
$164K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

58 9
58 9
مدير المنتج
$133K
مهندس مبيعات
$80.4K
مهندس برمجيات
$63.8K
مهندس حلول
$73K
هل مسمى وظيفتك مفقود؟

ابحث عن جميع الرواتب في صفحة التعويضات أو أضف راتبك للمساعدة في فتح الصفحة.


الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى دور مدفوع الأجر مُبلغ عنه في Metyis هو مستشار إداري at the Common Range Average level بمتوسط تعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $164,063. يتضمن ذلك الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويض أسهم ومكافآت محتملة.
متوسط إجمالي التعويض السنوي المُبلغ عنه في Metyis هو $73,013.

وظائف مميزة

    لم يتم العثور على وظائف مميزة لـ Metyis

شركات ذات صلة

  • Databricks
  • Airbnb
  • Stripe
  • Tesla
  • Square
  • شاهد جميع الشركات ➜

موارد أخرى