Metropolis Technologies
Metropolis Technologies الرواتب

نطاق رواتب Metropolis Technologies يتراوح من $74,625 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ محلل مالي في الطرف الأدنى إلى $295,000 لـ مهندس برمجيات في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في Metropolis Technologies. آخر تحديث: 8/7/2025

$160K

مهندس برمجيات
Median $295K
محلل مالي
$74.6K
مدير المنتج
$199K

مدير هندسة البرمجيات
$86.4K
الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى دور مدفوع الأجر مُبلغ عنه في Metropolis Technologies هو مهندس برمجيات بمتوسط تعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $295,000. يتضمن ذلك الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويض أسهم ومكافآت محتملة.
متوسط إجمالي التعويض السنوي المُبلغ عنه في Metropolis Technologies هو $142,525.

