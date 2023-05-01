دليل الشركات
Metro الرواتب

نطاق رواتب Metro يتراوح من $13,746 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ المبيعات في الطرف الأدنى إلى $143,715 لـ عمليات التسويق في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في Metro. آخر تحديث: 8/9/2025

$160K

مساعد إداري
$39.8K
عالم البيانات
$64.4K
عمليات التسويق
$144K

مصمم المنتج
$74.1K
مدير المنتج
$115K
مدير المشاريع
$16.4K
المبيعات
$13.7K
مهندس برمجيات
$60.3K
مهندس حلول
$105K
الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى دور مدفوع الأجر مُبلغ عنه في Metro هو عمليات التسويق at the Common Range Average level بمتوسط تعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $143,715. يتضمن ذلك الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويض أسهم ومكافآت محتملة.
متوسط إجمالي التعويض السنوي المُبلغ عنه في Metro هو $64,405.

موارد أخرى