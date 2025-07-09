دليل الشركات
Meridional Seguros
Meridional Seguros الرواتب

متوسط راتب Meridional Seguros هو $29,335 لـ مدير عمليات الأعمال . تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في Meridional Seguros. آخر تحديث: 7/30/2025

مدير عمليات الأعمال
$29.3K
الأسئلة الشائعة

The highest paying role reported at Meridional Seguros is مدير عمليات الأعمال at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $29,335. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
