Merge الرواتب

نطاق رواتب Merge يتراوح من $67,163 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ محلل أعمال في الطرف الأدنى إلى $248,750 لـ الموارد البشرية في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في Merge. آخر تحديث: 7/29/2025

$160K

محلل أعمال
$67.2K
الموارد البشرية
$249K
مدير المنتج
$77.2K

مدير المشاريع
$111K
المبيعات
$184K
مهندس برمجيات
$106K
الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى دور مدفوع الأجر مُبلغ عنه في Merge هو الموارد البشرية at the Common Range Average level بمتوسط تعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $248,750. يتضمن ذلك الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويض أسهم ومكافآت محتملة.
متوسط إجمالي التعويض السنوي المُبلغ عنه في Merge هو $108,508.

