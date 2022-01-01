Mendix الرواتب

دليل الشركات
نطاق رواتب Mendix يتراوح من $56,385 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ محلل بيانات في الطرف الأدنى إلى $195,975 لـ التسويق في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في Mendix. آخر تحديث: 8/9/2025

$160K

مهندس برمجيات
Median $93.5K

مهندس برمجيات متكامل

مدير المنتج
Median $93.9K
مصمم المنتج
Median $72K

محلل أعمال
$95.2K
محلل بيانات
$56.4K
التسويق
$196K
مدير هندسة البرمجيات
$93.6K
مهندس حلول
$96.7K
الأسئلة الشائعة

