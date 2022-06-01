دليل الشركات
Memorial Hermann
تعمل هنا؟ اطلب شركتك
أهم الرؤى
  • ساهم بشيء فريد عن Memorial Hermann قد يكون مفيداً للآخرين (مثل نصائح المقابلة، اختيار الفرق، الثقافة الفريدة، إلخ).
    • حول

    At Memorial Hermann, we are all about advancing health. Yours. It begins by redefining healthcare. Our 6,400 affiliated physicians and more than 26,000 employees practice evidence-based medicine with a relentless focus on quality, safety and exceptional service for all patients, consumers and Health Plan members. Our efforts continue to result in national awards and recognition, including for our nationally acclaimed Accountable Care Organization. With a focus on providing enhanced access to care, Memorial Hermann offers Virtual Clinic for digital access and has 300 care delivery sites conveniently located across the Greater Houston area, including our flagship hospital in the world-renowned Texas Medical Center, which serves as the teaching hospital for McGovern Medical School at UTHealth. We have proudly served this community for more than 110 years, and we contribute more than $588 million annually through school-based health centers and other community benefit programs. Because at Memorial Hermann, the health of our community is always at the center of what we do. Learn more about Memorial Hermann Health System.

    memorialhermann.org
    الموقع الإلكتروني
    1907
    سنة التأسيس
    13,440
    عدد الموظفين
    $1B-$10B
    الإيرادات المقدرة
    المقر الرئيسي

    احصل على رواتب موثقة في بريدك الوارد

    اشترك في الرواتب الموثقة عروض.ستحصل على تفصيل تفاصيل التعويض عبر البريد الإلكتروني. تعلم المزيد

    هذا الموقع محمي بواسطة reCAPTCHA وتطبق سياسة خصوصية Google و سياسة الخصوصية و شروط الخدمة تطبق.

    وظائف مميزة

      لم يتم العثور على وظائف مميزة لـ Memorial Hermann

    شركات ذات صلة

    • Lyft
    • Uber
    • Flipkart
    • Databricks
    • Amazon
    • شاهد جميع الشركات ➜

    موارد أخرى