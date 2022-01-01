دليل الشركات
Meijer
Meijer الرواتب

نطاق رواتب Meijer يتراوح من $100,500 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ عمليات الأعمال في الطرف الأدنى إلى $180,900 لـ مهندس حلول في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في Meijer. آخر تحديث: 8/9/2025

$160K

عالم البيانات
Median $127K
مهندس برمجيات
Median $106K
عمليات الأعمال
$101K

محلل بيانات
$132K
مصمم المنتج
$123K
مدير المنتج
$147K
مدير هندسة البرمجيات
$173K
مهندس حلول
$181K
الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى دور مدفوع الأجر مُبلغ عنه في Meijer هو مهندس حلول at the Common Range Average level بمتوسط تعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $180,900. يتضمن ذلك الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويض أسهم ومكافآت محتملة.
متوسط إجمالي التعويض السنوي المُبلغ عنه في Meijer هو $129,169.

