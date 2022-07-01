دليل الشركات
MediaAlpha
تعمل هنا؟ اطلب شركتك

MediaAlpha الرواتب

نطاق رواتب MediaAlpha يتراوح من $84,575 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ المبيعات في الطرف الأدنى إلى $228,135 لـ مهندس برمجيات في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في MediaAlpha. آخر تحديث: 7/24/2025

$160K

احصل على الأجر، لا التلاعب

لقد تفاوضنا على آلاف العروض وحققنا بانتظام زيادات تزيد عن 30 ألف دولار (وأحياناً 300 ألف دولار+).احصل على تفاوض على راتبك أو مراجعة سيرتك الذاتية بواسطة خبراء حقيقيين - موظفين توظيف يقومون بذلك يومياً.

محلل أعمال
$184K
المبيعات
$84.6K
مهندس برمجيات
$228K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

46 21
46 21
مدير البرامج التقنية
$129K
هل مسمى وظيفتك مفقود؟

ابحث عن جميع الرواتب في صفحة التعويضات أو أضف راتبك للمساعدة في فتح الصفحة.


الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى دور مدفوع الأجر مُبلغ عنه في MediaAlpha هو مهندس برمجيات at the Common Range Average level بمتوسط تعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $228,135. يتضمن ذلك الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويض أسهم ومكافآت محتملة.
متوسط إجمالي التعويض السنوي المُبلغ عنه في MediaAlpha هو $156,475.

وظائف مميزة

    لم يتم العثور على وظائف مميزة لـ MediaAlpha

شركات ذات صلة

  • Intuit
  • Roblox
  • Facebook
  • Lyft
  • Flipkart
  • شاهد جميع الشركات ➜

موارد أخرى