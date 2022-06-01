دليل الشركات
MCI
تعمل هنا؟ اطلب شركتك

MCI الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب MCI من $21,882 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب عمليات خدمة العملاء في الحد الأدنى إلى $116,288 لمنصب مهندس برمجيات في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في MCI. آخر تحديث: 10/22/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
عمليات خدمة العملاء
$21.9K
استشاري إداري
$44.3K
مهندس ميكانيكي
$51.1K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

69 10
69 10
مهندس برمجيات
$116K
لا تجد مسماك الوظيفي؟

ابحث عن جميع الرواتب في صفحة التعويضات أو أضف راتبك للمساعدة في إلغاء قفل الصفحة.


الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى وظيفة أجراً في MCI هي مهندس برمجيات at the Common Range Average level بتعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $116,288. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في MCI هو $47,731.

الوظائف المميزة

    لم يتم العثور على وظائف مميزة لـ MCI

الشركات ذات الصلة

  • Stripe
  • SoFi
  • Square
  • Roblox
  • Snap
  • مشاهدة جميع الشركات ➜

موارد أخرى