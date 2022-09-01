دليل الشركات
McGraw Hill
McGraw Hill الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب McGraw Hill من $10,816 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب المبيعات في الحد الأدنى إلى $213,000 لمنصب مدير هندسة البرمجيات في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في McGraw Hill. آخر تحديث: 9/15/2025

$160K

مهندس برمجيات
Median $138K

مهندس برمجيات متكامل

مصمم منتجات
Median $100K
مدير منتج
Median $120K

باحث تجربة المستخدم
Median $100K
مدير هندسة البرمجيات
Median $213K
عالم بيانات
$184K
التسويق
$180K
المبيعات
$10.8K
مدير برنامج تقني
$185K
الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى وظيفة أجراً في McGraw Hill هي مدير هندسة البرمجيات بتعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $213,000. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في McGraw Hill هو $137,500.

