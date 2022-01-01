دليل الشركات
McCain Foods
McCain Foods الرواتب

نطاق رواتب McCain Foods يتراوح من $21,025 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ مهندس برمجيات في الطرف الأدنى إلى $121,605 لـ محلل بيانات في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في McCain Foods. آخر تحديث: 8/1/2025

$160K

مساعد إداري
$67.7K
محلل أعمال
$65.9K
محلل بيانات
$122K

متخصص تكنولوجيا المعلومات
$65.8K
المبيعات
$46.8K
مهندس برمجيات
$21K
