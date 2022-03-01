دليل الشركات
M.C. Dean
M.C. Dean الرواتب

نطاق رواتب M.C. Dean يتراوح من $79,600 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ متخصص تكنولوجيا المعلومات في الطرف الأدنى إلى $135,675 لـ محلل بيانات في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في M.C. Dean. آخر تحديث: 8/1/2025

مهندس برمجيات
Median $105K
مهندس ميكانيكي
Median $85.6K
محلل بيانات
$136K

مهندس كهربائي
$110K
مهندس عتاد
$81.6K
متخصص تكنولوجيا المعلومات
$79.6K
مصمم المنتج
$131K
مدير المشاريع
$129K
مهندس حلول
$94.5K
باحث تجربة المستخدم
$101K
الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى دور مدفوع الأجر مُبلغ عنه في M.C. Dean هو محلل بيانات at the Common Range Average level بمتوسط تعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $135,675. يتضمن ذلك الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويض أسهم ومكافآت محتملة.
متوسط إجمالي التعويض السنوي المُبلغ عنه في M.C. Dean هو $102,750.

