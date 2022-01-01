دليل الشركات
Mazars
Mazars الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب Mazars من $12,060 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب الموارد البشرية في الحد الأدنى إلى $112,435 لمنصب عالم بيانات في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في Mazars. آخر تحديث: 10/21/2025

محاسب
$47.2K
عالم بيانات
$112K
محلل مالي
$58.9K

الموارد البشرية
$12.1K
القانونية
$45.6K
استشاري إداري
$34.3K
عمليات التسويق
$34.2K
مصمم منتجات
$36.2K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$62.1K
مهندس برمجيات
$56K
الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى وظيفة أجراً في Mazars هي عالم بيانات at the Common Range Average level بتعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $112,435. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في Mazars هو $46,385.

