دليل الشركات
Marsh & McLennan Companies
Marsh & McLennan Companies الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب Marsh & McLennan Companies من $20,586 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب محاسب في الحد الأدنى إلى $276,375 لمنصب التسويق في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في Marsh & McLennan Companies. آخر تحديث: 10/20/2025

عالم بيانات
Median $245K
مهندس برمجيات
Median $89K
محاسب
$20.6K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

63 25
خبير اكتواري
$117K
محلل أعمال
Median $65K
محلل بيانات
$60.6K
محلل مالي
$80.4K
Information Technologist (IT)
$29.6K
استشاري إداري
$30.7K
التسويق
$276K
عمليات التسويق
$95.8K
مدير الشراكات
$221K
مدير منتج
$102K
مدير مشروع
$81.2K
المبيعات
$26.7K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$91.6K
مدير برنامج تقني
$203K
الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى وظيفة أجراً في Marsh & McLennan Companies هي التسويق at the Common Range Average level بتعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $276,375. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في Marsh & McLennan Companies هو $89,000.

موارد أخرى