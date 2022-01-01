دليل الشركات
ManTech
ManTech الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب ManTech من $61,690 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب موظف توظيف في الحد الأدنى إلى $216,240 لمنصب مدير برنامج في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في ManTech. آخر تحديث: 9/15/2025

$160K

مهندس برمجيات
Median $120K

مهندس برمجيات متكامل

محلل أعمال
Median $125K
محلل أمن سيبراني
Median $130K

مهندس حلول
Median $143K
عالم بيانات
Median $148K
مدير برنامج تقني
Median $144K
أخصائي تكنولوجيا معلومات
$181K
مصمم منتجات
$79.6K
مدير برنامج
$216K
مدير مشروع
$196K
موظف توظيف
$61.7K
مدير هندسة البرمجيات
$145K
الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى وظيفة أجراً في ManTech هي مدير برنامج at the Common Range Average level بتعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $216,240. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في ManTech هو $143,400.

