Major League Hacking الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب Major League Hacking من $28,855 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب مدير برامج تقنية في الحد الأدنى إلى $102,000 لمنصب مهندس برمجيات في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في Major League Hacking. آخر تحديث: 11/22/2025

مهندس برمجيات
$102K
مدير برامج تقنية
$28.9K
لا تجد مسماك الوظيفي؟

ابحث عن جميع الرواتب في صفحة التعويضات أو أضف راتبك للمساعدة في إلغاء قفل الصفحة.


الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى وظيفة أجراً في Major League Hacking هي مهندس برمجيات at the Common Range Average level بتعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $102,000. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في Major League Hacking هو $65,428.

