Mahindra Group
Mahindra Group الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب Mahindra Group من $1,648 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب كاتب تقني في الحد الأدنى إلى $84,286 لمنصب مدير هندسة البرمجيات في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في Mahindra Group. آخر تحديث: 11/22/2025

مهندس برمجيات
Median $11.5K
مهندس ميكانيكي
Median $12.4K
مدير منتجات
Median $34.4K

محاسب
$12.1K
خدمة العملاء
$18.3K
عالم بيانات
$19.5K
مهندس أجهزة
$11.9K
مستشار إداري
$7.2K
مبيعات
$4.4K
مدير هندسة البرمجيات
$84.3K
كاتب تقني
$1.6K
الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى وظيفة أجراً في Mahindra Group هي مدير هندسة البرمجيات at the Common Range Average level بتعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $84,286. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في Mahindra Group هو $12,058.

