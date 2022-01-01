دليل الشركات
Lutron Electronics
تعمل هنا؟ اطلب شركتك

Lutron Electronics الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب Lutron Electronics من $59,292 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب المبيعات في الحد الأدنى إلى $130,650 لمنصب مصمم منتجات في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في Lutron Electronics. آخر تحديث: 10/9/2025

$160K

احصل على راتبك المستحق، لا تُستغل

لقد تفاوضنا على آلاف العروض وحققنا بانتظام زيادات تتجاوز 30 ألف دولار (وأحياناً أكثر من 300 ألف دولار). احصل على التفاوض لراتبك أو احصل على مراجعة سيرتك الذاتية من قبل الخبراء الحقيقيين - المُوظِّفين الذين يقومون بذلك يومياً.

مهندس برمجيات
Median $107K

مهندس برمجيات متكامل

محلل أعمال
$117K
عالم بيانات
$116K

How has AI impacted you at work?

I see more and more talk about how AI will change the way we work, or how AI will replace more and more people in the coming years, and I'm curious to see what impact AI has actually had in your day-to-day.

I'll go first: AI has marginally improved my ability to solve problems at work because it helps me debug code, but only after I give it a ton of context. Usually, ha...

45 18
45 18
مهندس كهربائي
$91.8K
مهندس أجهزة
$97.7K
التسويق
$59.7K
مهندس ميكانيكي
$112K
مصمم منتجات
$131K
المبيعات
$59.3K
لا تجد مسماك الوظيفي؟

ابحث عن جميع الرواتب في صفحة التعويضات أو أضف راتبك للمساعدة في إلغاء قفل الصفحة.


الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى وظيفة أجراً في Lutron Electronics هي مصمم منتجات at the Common Range Average level بتعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $130,650. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في Lutron Electronics هو $106,500.

الوظائف المميزة

    لم يتم العثور على وظائف مميزة لـ Lutron Electronics

الشركات ذات الصلة

  • SkySpecs
  • Cox Enterprises
  • Crestron
  • Molex
  • General Dynamics Mission Systems
  • مشاهدة جميع الشركات ➜

موارد أخرى