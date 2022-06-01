دليل الشركات
Luminant
أهم الرؤى
    • حول

    Luminant is a Texas-based electric utility. It is a wholly owned subsidiary of Energy Future Holdings Corporation.Luminant, a subsidiary of Vistra Energy, is a competitive power generation business, including mining, wholesale marketing and trading, and development operations. Luminant has nearly 17,000 megawatts of generation in Texas, including 2,300 MW fueled by nuclear power and 8,000 MW fueled by coal. The company is a large purchaser of wind-generated electricity. Vistra Energy is a premier Texas-based energy company focused on the competitive energy and power generation markets through operation as the largest retailer of electricity and generator in the growing Texas market.

    luminant.com
    الموقع الإلكتروني
    1882
    سنة التأسيس
    2,250
    عدد الموظفين
    $500M-$1B
    الإيرادات المقدرة
    المقر الرئيسي

    موارد أخرى