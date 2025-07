Lumina Gold Corp. is a Canadian exploration stage company that acquires, explores, evaluates, and develops mineral resources in Ecuador, primarily gold and copper deposits. It focuses on the Cangrejos project, covering an area of approximately 6,373 hectares in El Oro Province, southwest Ecuador. The company was formerly known as Odin Mining and Exploration Ltd. and changed its name to Lumina Gold Corp. in November 2016. It was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.