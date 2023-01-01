دليل الشركات
Luma Health
Luma Health الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب Luma Health من $100,500 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب موارد بشرية في الحد الأدنى إلى $184,075 لمنصب مهندس برمجيات في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في Luma Health. آخر تحديث: 11/26/2025

+$58K
+$89K
+$20K
+$35K
+$22K
موارد بشرية
$101K
مهندس برمجيات
$184K
مدير برامج تقنية
$127K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

69 30
الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى وظيفة أجراً في Luma Health هي مهندس برمجيات at the Common Range Average level بتعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $184,075. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في Luma Health هو $127,400.

