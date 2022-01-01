دليل الشركات
lululemon الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب lululemon من $39,800 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب مبيعات في الحد الأدنى إلى $341,700 لمنصب مدير هندسة البرمجيات في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في lululemon. آخر تحديث: 11/26/2025

مهندس برمجيات
Associate Engineer I $96.8K
Engineer I $97.7K
Senior Engineer I $166K

مهندس البيانات

مدير منتجات
Median $108K
مدير مشاريع
Median $86.9K

محلل بيانات
Median $80.2K
عالم بيانات
Median $82.2K
مهندس حلول
Median $144K
محلل أعمال
$89.6K
مدير علوم البيانات
$180K
محلل مالي
$72K
تقني معلومات
$80.3K
تسويق
$130K
عمليات التسويق
$60.5K
مصمم منتجات
$101K
مدير برامج
$181K
مسؤول توظيف
$66.5K
مبيعات
$39.8K
مدير هندسة البرمجيات
$342K
مدير برامج تقنية
$151K
لا تجد مسماك الوظيفي؟

ابحث عن جميع الرواتب في صفحة التعويضات أو أضف راتبك للمساعدة في إلغاء قفل الصفحة.


الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى وظيفة أجراً في lululemon هي مدير هندسة البرمجيات at the Common Range Average level بتعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $341,700. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في lululemon هو $97,234.

