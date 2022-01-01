دليل الشركات
Loblaw Digital
تعمل هنا؟ اطلب شركتك

Loblaw Digital الرواتب

نطاق رواتب Loblaw Digital يتراوح من $46,638 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ مدير المشاريع في الطرف الأدنى إلى $142,244 لـ مدير هندسة البرمجيات في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في Loblaw Digital. آخر تحديث: 7/31/2025

$160K

احصل على الأجر، لا التلاعب

لقد تفاوضنا على آلاف العروض وحققنا بانتظام زيادات تزيد عن 30 ألف دولار (وأحياناً 300 ألف دولار+).احصل على تفاوض على راتبك أو مراجعة سيرتك الذاتية بواسطة خبراء حقيقيين - موظفين توظيف يقومون بذلك يومياً.

مهندس برمجيات
Software Engineer I $66.9K
Software Engineer II $99.6K
Senior Software Engineer $121K
Staff Software Engineer $122K

مهندس تعلم آلي

مهندس برمجيات زمرة خلفية

مهندس برمجيات متكامل

مدير المنتج
Median $114K
مدير البرامج التقنية
Median $92K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

53 9
53 9
مدير هندسة البرمجيات
Median $142K
عالم البيانات
Median $91.9K
محلل أعمال
$51.6K
تطوير الأعمال
$105K
محلل بيانات
$71.7K
مدير علوم البيانات
$132K
التسويق
$115K
مصمم المنتج
$97K
مدير المشاريع
$46.6K
باحث تجربة المستخدم
$98.4K
هل مسمى وظيفتك مفقود؟

ابحث عن جميع الرواتب في صفحة التعويضات أو أضف راتبك للمساعدة في فتح الصفحة.


الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى دور مدفوع الأجر مُبلغ عنه في Loblaw Digital هو مدير هندسة البرمجيات بمتوسط تعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $142,244. يتضمن ذلك الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويض أسهم ومكافآت محتملة.
متوسط إجمالي التعويض السنوي المُبلغ عنه في Loblaw Digital هو $98,990.

وظائف مميزة

    لم يتم العثور على وظائف مميزة لـ Loblaw Digital

شركات ذات صلة

  • Just Eat
  • Sephora
  • Asurion
  • Jane
  • Clearco
  • شاهد جميع الشركات ➜

موارد أخرى