loanDepot
loanDepot الرواتب

نطاق رواتب loanDepot يتراوح من $81,590 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ محلل أعمال في الطرف الأدنى إلى $162,185 لـ مهندس برمجيات في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في loanDepot. آخر تحديث: 7/31/2025

$160K

محلل أعمال
$81.6K
عالم البيانات
$89.6K
الموارد البشرية
$149K

متخصص تكنولوجيا المعلومات
$141K
مهندس برمجيات
$162K
De hoogst betaalde functie gerapporteerd bij loanDepot is مهندس برمجيات at the Common Range Average level met een jaarlijkse totale vergoeding van $162,185. Dit omvat basissalaris evenals eventuele aandelenvergoeding en bonussen.
De mediane jaarlijkse totale vergoeding gerapporteerd bij loanDepot is $140,700.

