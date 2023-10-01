دليل الشركات
LMAX Group
LMAX Group الرواتب

نطاق رواتب LMAX Group يتراوح من $102,046 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ محلل أمن المعلومات في الطرف الأدنى إلى $139,029 لـ مدير المنتج في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في LMAX Group.

$160K

مهندس برمجيات
Median $117K
مدير المنتج
$139K
مُوظِّف
$122K

محلل أمن المعلومات
$102K
الأسئلة الشائعة

O cargo mais bem pago reportado na LMAX Group é مدير المنتج at the Common Range Average level com uma remuneração total anual de $139,029. Isso inclui o salário base, bem como quaisquer potenciais ações e bônus.
A remuneração total anual mediana reportada na LMAX Group é $119,745.

موارد أخرى