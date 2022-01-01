دليل الشركات
LivePerson
تعمل هنا؟ اطلب شركتك

LivePerson الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب LivePerson من $24,097 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب مساعد إداري في الحد الأدنى إلى $402,000 لمنصب مدير مشروع في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في LivePerson. آخر تحديث: 9/15/2025

$160K

احصل على راتبك المستحق، لا تُستغل

لقد تفاوضنا على آلاف العروض وحققنا بانتظام زيادات تتجاوز 30 ألف دولار (وأحياناً أكثر من 300 ألف دولار). احصل على التفاوض لراتبك أو احصل على مراجعة سيرتك الذاتية من قبل الخبراء الحقيقيين - المُوظِّفين الذين يقومون بذلك يومياً.

مهندس برمجيات
Median $86.9K
مدير هندسة البرمجيات
Median $184K
مدير برنامج تقني
Median $400K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

67 10
67 10
مصمم منتجات
Median $132K
مساعد إداري
$24.1K
محلل أعمال
$54.8K
خدمة العملاء
$137K
محلل بيانات
$62.4K
مدير علوم البيانات
$235K
عالم بيانات
Median $142K
الموارد البشرية
$143K
أخصائي تكنولوجيا معلومات
$252K
التسويق
$120K
مدير منتج
$132K
مدير برنامج
$201K
مدير مشروع
$402K
موظف توظيف
$166K
مهندس حلول
$135K
لا تجد مسماك الوظيفي؟

ابحث عن جميع الرواتب في صفحة التعويضات أو أضف راتبك للمساعدة في إلغاء قفل الصفحة.


الأسئلة الشائعة

Kõrgeima palgaga ametikoht ettevõttes LivePerson on مدير مشروع at the Common Range Average level aastase kogutasuga $402,000. See sisaldab põhipalka ning võimalikke aktsiatasu ja boonuseid.
Ettevõtte LivePerson keskmine aastane kogutasu on $139,395.

الوظائف المميزة

    لم يتم العثور على وظائف مميزة لـ LivePerson

الشركات ذات الصلة

  • Qualtrics
  • VMware
  • DigitalOcean
  • Microsoft
  • Oracle
  • مشاهدة جميع الشركات ➜

موارد أخرى