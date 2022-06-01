دليل الشركات
LiveIntent
LiveIntent الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب LiveIntent من $86,700 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب عالم بيانات في الحد الأدنى إلى $220,000 لمنصب المبيعات في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في LiveIntent. آخر تحديث: 9/15/2025

$160K

المبيعات
Median $220K
عالم بيانات
$86.7K
مدير منتج
$87.1K

مهندس برمجيات
$99.5K
الأسئلة الشائعة

The highest paying role reported at LiveIntent is المبيعات with a yearly total compensation of $220,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at LiveIntent is $93,296.

