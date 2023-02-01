دليل الشركات
Live Oak Bank
Live Oak Bank الرواتب

نطاق رواتب Live Oak Bank يتراوح من $49,000 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ محلل مالي في الطرف الأدنى إلى $187,856 لـ مهندس برمجيات في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في Live Oak Bank.

$160K

محلل أعمال
$181K
محلل مالي
$49K
مهندس برمجيات
$188K

الأسئلة الشائعة

Najvyššie platená pozícia nahlásená v Live Oak Bank je مهندس برمجيات at the Common Range Average level s ročnou celkovou kompenzáciou $187,856. To zahŕňa základný plat, ako aj akúkoľvek potenciálnu akciovú kompenzáciu a bonusy.
Mediánová ročná celková kompenzácia nahlásená v Live Oak Bank je $181,090.

موارد أخرى