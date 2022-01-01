دليل الشركات
Live Nation Entertainment
Live Nation Entertainment الرواتب

نطاق رواتب Live Nation Entertainment يتراوح من $60,388 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ محلل مالي في الطرف الأدنى إلى $181,090 لـ مدير المنتج في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في Live Nation Entertainment.

$160K

التسويق
Median $80K
محاسب
$84.6K
محلل بيانات
$96.5K

محلل مالي
$60.4K
مصمم المنتج
$121K
مدير المنتج
$181K
مهندس برمجيات
$153K
مدير هندسة البرمجيات
$179K
الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى دور مدفوع الأجر مُبلغ عنه في Live Nation Entertainment هو مدير المنتج at the Common Range Average level بمتوسط تعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $181,090. يتضمن ذلك الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويض أسهم ومكافآت محتملة.
متوسط إجمالي التعويض السنوي المُبلغ عنه في Live Nation Entertainment هو $108,540.

