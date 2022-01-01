دليل الشركات
LG Ads
LG Ads الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب LG Ads من $29,768 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب محلل أعمال في الحد الأدنى إلى $331,500 لمنصب عالم بيانات في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في LG Ads. آخر تحديث: 9/9/2025

$160K

مهندس برمجيات
Median $65.6K

مهندس برمجيات متكامل

محلل أعمال
$29.8K
عالم بيانات
$332K

مهندس كهربائي
$87.4K
مدير منتج
$217K
المبيعات
$191K
مهندس مبيعات
$147K
مدير هندسة البرمجيات
$86.5K
الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى وظيفة أجراً في LG Ads هي عالم بيانات at the Common Range Average level بتعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $331,500. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في LG Ads هو $117,348.

الوظائف المميزة

    لم يتم العثور على وظائف مميزة لـ LG Ads

