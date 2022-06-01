دليل الشركات
Levi Ray & Shoup
Levi Ray & Shoup الرواتب

الراتب الوسطي في Levi Ray & Shoup هو $154,690 لمنصب مهندس برمجيات . يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في Levi Ray & Shoup. آخر تحديث: 11/27/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
مهندس برمجيات
$155K
الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى وظيفة أجراً في Levi Ray & Shoup هي مهندس برمجيات at the Common Range Average level بتعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $154,690. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في Levi Ray & Shoup هو $154,690.

موارد أخرى

