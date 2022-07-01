دليل الشركات
LevelTen Energy الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب LevelTen Energy من $222,000 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب مهندس برمجيات في الحد الأدنى إلى $241,200 لمنصب مدير برنامج تقني في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في LevelTen Energy. آخر تحديث: 10/21/2025

مهندس برمجيات
Median $222K

مهندس برمجيات متكامل

مدير هندسة البرمجيات
$239K
مدير برنامج تقني
$241K

لا تجد مسماك الوظيفي؟

ابحث عن جميع الرواتب في صفحة التعويضات أو أضف راتبك للمساعدة في إلغاء قفل الصفحة.


الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى وظيفة أجراً في LevelTen Energy هي مدير برنامج تقني at the Common Range Average level بتعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $241,200. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في LevelTen Energy هو $238,800.

موارد أخرى