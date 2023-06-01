دليل الشركات
Levels Health الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب Levels Health من $27,317 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب المبيعات في الحد الأدنى إلى $211,050 لمنصب مهندس برمجيات في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في Levels Health. آخر تحديث: 10/21/2025

مصمم منتجات
$99.5K
المبيعات
$27.3K
مهندس برمجيات
$211K

لا تجد مسماك الوظيفي؟

ابحث عن جميع الرواتب في صفحة التعويضات أو أضف راتبك للمساعدة في إلغاء قفل الصفحة.


الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى وظيفة أجراً في Levels Health هي مهندس برمجيات at the Common Range Average level بتعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $211,050. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في Levels Health هو $99,500.

موارد أخرى