Level Home الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب Level Home من $47,463 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب مدير مشاريع في الحد الأدنى إلى $220,500 لمنصب مدير منتجات في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في Level Home. آخر تحديث: 11/27/2025

مهندس برمجيات
Median $180K
مدير منتجات
$221K
مدير مشاريع
$47.5K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

لا تجد مسماك الوظيفي؟

ابحث عن جميع الرواتب في صفحة التعويضات أو أضف راتبك للمساعدة في إلغاء قفل الصفحة.


جدول الاستحقاق

25%

سنة 1

25%

سنة 2

25%

سنة 3

25%

سنة 4

في Level Home، منح الأسهم/حقوق الملكية تخضع لجدول استحقاق مدته 4 سنة:

  • 25% يستحق في 1st-سنة (25.00% سنوياً)

  • 25% يستحق في 2nd-سنة (2.08% شهرياً)

  • 25% يستحق في 3rd-سنة (2.08% شهرياً)

  • 25% يستحق في 4th-سنة (2.08% شهرياً)

الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى وظيفة أجراً في Level Home هي مدير منتجات at the Common Range Average level بتعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $220,500. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في Level Home هو $179,875.

