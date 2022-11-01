دليل الشركات
Lessen الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب Lessen من $119,400 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب مصمم منتجات في الحد الأدنى إلى $298,500 لمنصب مدير هندسة البرمجيات في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في Lessen. آخر تحديث: 10/21/2025

مهندس برمجيات
Median $125K
محلل أعمال
$129K
مصمم منتجات
$119K

مدير منتج
$177K
مدير هندسة البرمجيات
$299K
الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى وظيفة أجراً في Lessen هي مدير هندسة البرمجيات at the Common Range Average level بتعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $298,500. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في Lessen هو $129,350.

