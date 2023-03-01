دليل الشركات
Leroy Merlin
تعمل هنا؟ اطلب شركتك

Leroy Merlin الرواتب

نطاق رواتب Leroy Merlin يتراوح من $13,127 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ المبيعات في الطرف الأدنى إلى $114,425 لـ مصمم المنتج في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في Leroy Merlin. آخر تحديث: 8/13/2025

$160K

مهندس برمجيات
Median $35.1K

مهندس برمجيات زمرة خلفية

مدير المنتج
Median $77.4K
مدير علوم البيانات
$27.6K

عالم البيانات
$16.1K
مصمم المنتج
$114K
المبيعات
$13.1K
مدير هندسة البرمجيات
$104K
مدير البرامج التقنية
$53.4K
مستثمر مخاطر
$20.8K
هل مسمى وظيفتك مفقود؟

ابحث عن جميع الرواتب في صفحة التعويضات أو أضف راتبك للمساعدة في فتح الصفحة.


الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى دور مدفوع الأجر مُبلغ عنه في Leroy Merlin هو مصمم المنتج at the Common Range Average level بمتوسط تعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $114,425. يتضمن ذلك الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويض أسهم ومكافآت محتملة.
متوسط إجمالي التعويض السنوي المُبلغ عنه في Leroy Merlin هو $35,087.

