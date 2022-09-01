دليل الشركات
Leica Geosystems
Leica Geosystems الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب Leica Geosystems من $45,188 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب الموارد البشرية في الحد الأدنى إلى $120,142 لمنصب مهندس أجهزة في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في Leica Geosystems. آخر تحديث: 9/8/2025

$160K

مهندس برمجيات
Median $116K

مهندس برمجيات متكامل

مهندس أجهزة
$120K
الموارد البشرية
$45.2K

مدير منتج
$109K
الأسئلة الشائعة

The highest paying role reported at Leica Geosystems is مهندس أجهزة at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $120,142. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Leica Geosystems is $112,185.

