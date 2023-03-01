دليل الشركات
Leapwork
Leapwork الرواتب

نطاق رواتب Leapwork يتراوح من $77,028 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ مهندس برمجيات في الطرف الأدنى إلى $134,712 لـ المبيعات في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في Leapwork. آخر تحديث: 8/12/2025

$160K

مصمم المنتج
$77.5K
مدير المنتج
$78K
المبيعات
$135K

مهندس برمجيات
$77K
الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى دور مدفوع الأجر مُبلغ عنه في Leapwork هو المبيعات at the Common Range Average level بمتوسط تعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $134,712. يتضمن ذلك الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويض أسهم ومكافآت محتملة.
متوسط إجمالي التعويض السنوي المُبلغ عنه في Leapwork هو $77,748.

