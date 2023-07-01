دليل الشركات
Leapfin
Leapfin الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب Leapfin من $100,500 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب المبيعات في الحد الأدنى إلى $195,975 لمنصب التسويق في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في Leapfin. آخر تحديث: 9/14/2025

$160K

التسويق
$196K
مدير منتج
$126K
المبيعات
$101K

مهندس برمجيات
$119K
الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى وظيفة أجراً في Leapfin هي التسويق at the Common Range Average level بتعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $195,975. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في Leapfin هو $122,513.

