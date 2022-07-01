دليل الشركات
Leap Services
تعمل هنا؟ اطلب شركتك

Leap Services الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب Leap Services من $79,849 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب تطوير الأعمال في الحد الأدنى إلى $277,380 لمنصب مدير منتجات في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في Leap Services. آخر تحديث: 11/22/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
تطوير الأعمال
$79.8K
مدير منتجات
$277K
مهندس برمجيات
$142K

What do Product Managers even do?

Like seriously, most of them have 0 technical ability. They show up to meetings, and when asked about basic requirements they say "I'll ask leadership" or lean on me to tell them, or give a corporate word salad to get out of the question all together. Then, as the engineer, I'm still left with figuring out the real requirements, socializing them, getting consensus, and implementing it. 

101 64
101 64
مدير هندسة البرمجيات
$237K
لا تجد مسماك الوظيفي؟

ابحث عن جميع الرواتب في صفحة التعويضات أو أضف راتبك للمساعدة في إلغاء قفل الصفحة.


الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى وظيفة أجراً في Leap Services هي مدير منتجات at the Common Range Average level بتعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $277,380. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في Leap Services هو $189,766.

الوظائف المميزة

    لم يتم العثور على وظائف مميزة لـ Leap Services

الشركات ذات الصلة

  • Uber
  • Dropbox
  • Apple
  • LinkedIn
  • Coinbase
  • مشاهدة جميع الشركات ➜

موارد أخرى

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/leap-services/salaries.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.