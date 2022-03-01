دليل الشركات
LeanIX
LeanIX الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب LeanIX من $57,897 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب مصمم منتجات في الحد الأدنى إلى $101,654 لمنصب استشاري إداري في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في LeanIX. آخر تحديث: 9/14/2025

$160K

مهندس برمجيات
Median $69.4K
استشاري إداري
Median $102K
أخصائي تكنولوجيا معلومات
$69.3K

مصمم منتجات
$57.9K
مدير هندسة البرمجيات
$83.2K
الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى وظيفة أجراً في LeanIX هي استشاري إداري بتعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $101,654. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في LeanIX هو $69,396.

